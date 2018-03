Feb 28 (Reuters) - Gramercy Property Trust:

* REPORTS 2017 FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $149 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $1.90 TO $1.95

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $0.51

* QTRLY ‍CORE FFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.52​

* QTRLY AFFO EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.49

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.52 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES ‍FISCAL YEAR 2018 INDUSTRIAL SAME STORE NOI GROWTH BETWEEN 1.0% - 2.5%​

* QTRLY ‍DOMESTIC SAME STORE CASH NOI GROWTH WAS 0.6% FOR QUARTER​

* ‍DOMESTIC SAME STORE CASH NOI FOR INDUSTRIAL PORTFOLIO GREW 0.8% IN Q4 2017​

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $2.12 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S