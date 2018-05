BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust To Be Acquired By Blackstone For $27.50 Per Share In A $7.6 Bln Transaction

May 7 (Reuters) - Gramercy Property Trust:

* GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $27.50 PER SHARE IN A $7.6 BILLION TRANSACTION

* GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST - ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $7.6 BILLION.

* GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST - DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY GRAMERCY’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES

* GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST - GRAMERCY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED Q2 DIVIDEND OF $0.375 PER SHARE PAYABLE ON JULY 16

* GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST - TRANSACTION IS NOT CONTINGENT ON RECEIPT OF FINANCING BY BLACKSTONE

* GRAMERCY PROPERTY - IF BLACKSTONE DEAL COMPLETED AFTER OCT 15, SHAREHOLDERS TO GET PER DIEM AMOUNT OF ABOUT $0.004/SHARE FOR EACH DAY UNTIL CLOSING DATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: