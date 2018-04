April 24 (Reuters) - GRAMMER AG:

* GRAMMER THE EXCLUSIVE SUPPLIER FOR A LEADING US PRODUCER OF MATERIAL HANDLING EQUIPMENT

* GRAMMER - WITH THIS MAJOR CONTRACT, GRAMMER’S SHARE OF US MARKET WILL WIDEN FROM A SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE TO AROUND 25 PERCENT

* LEADING PRODUCER OF MATERIAL HANDLING EQUIPMENT WILL BE SUPPLIED EXCLUSIVELY BY GRAMMER IN UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)