BRIEF-Grammer Completes Refinancing Ahead Of Schedule

Feb 25 (Reuters) - GRAMMER AG:

* COMPLETES REFINANCING AHEAD OF SCHEDULE IN A DEMANDING MARKET ENVIRONMENT

* HAS PLACED ITS LONG-TERM GROUP FUNDING OPERATIONS ON A SOLID BASIS WITH A NEW SYNDICATED LOAN

* SYNDICATED LOAN CONSISTS OF TWO TRANCHES

* TRANCHE A IS COMPOSED OF A CREDIT FACILITY OF EUR 150 MILLION FOR A PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS PLUS TWO ONE-YEAR RENEWAL OPTIONS

* REMAINING PURCHASE PRICE OF USD 80 MILLION FOR ACQUISITION OF US AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SUPPLIER TMD INC. FUNDED VIA SECOND TRANCHE B Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: