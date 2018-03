March 21 (Reuters) - GRAMMER AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: GRAMMER SUCCESSFUL IN 2017 WITH RECORD REVENUE AND IMPROVED PROFITABILITY

* FY REVENUE 1.79 BILLION EUR

* ‍FORECAST FOR 2018: FURTHER GROWTH IN REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY​

* ‍FOR TOTAL YEAR 2018 GRAMMER EXPECTS REVENUES TO RISE TO EUR 1.85 BILLION​

* ‍FOR 2018 GRAMMER EXPECTS FURTHER IMPROVEMENT OF OPERATING PROFITABILITY ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)