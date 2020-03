March 30 (Reuters) - GRAMMER AG:

* FY PROFIT AFTER TAX 43.5 MILLION EUR

* DUE TO EFFECTS OF GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC, FORECAST FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 HAS BEEN SUSPENDED

* EXECUTIVE BOARD OF GRAMMER AG HAS INFORMED SUPERVISORY BOARD DURING LAST MEETING ABOUT ITS DECISION, TO WAIVE ALL ITS BONUS PAYMENTS FOR YEARS 2019 AND 2020

* NO GUIDANCE POSSIBLE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

* TO WAIVE ALL ITS BONUS PAYMENTS FOR YEARS 2019 AND 2020 IN ORDER TO MAKE A FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTION IN CURRENT SITUATION