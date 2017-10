Aug 9 (Reuters) - GRAMMER AG:

* GRAMMER WITH A FURTHER INCREASE IN REVENUE AND OPERATING PROFITABILITY

* ‍FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2017 CONFIRMED​

* ‍H1 REVENUE GREW BY 5.5 PERCENT TO EUR 908.0 MILLION (2016: 860.6)​

* H1 GROUP NET PROFIT CAME TO EUR 20.0 MILLION, THUS ALSO ALMOST MATCHING PREVIOUS YEAR (2016: 21.2)

* ‍H1 EBIT (EXCLUDING CURRENCY-TRANSLATION EFFECTS AND OTHER EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS), CLIMBED BY 23.2 PERCENT TO EUR 44.0 MILLION (2016: 35.7)​