March 27 (Reuters) - Gran Colombia Gold Corp:

* GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS; TURNAROUND DOUBLES ADJUSTED EBITDA TO $75.5 MILLION IN TWO YEARS; REPORTS FIRST MINERAL RESERVE FOR ITS SEGOVIA OPERATIONS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44

* ‍GOLD PRODUCTION OF 45,588 OUNCES IN Q4 OF 2017 REPRESENTED A 31% INCREASE OVER Q4 LAST YEAR​

* QTRLY ‍REVENUE $70.9 MILLION VERSUS $50.4 MILLION​

* Q4 SHARE $0.11​