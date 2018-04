April 9 (Reuters) - Gran Colombia Gold Corp:

* GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CONTINUES TO REPORT GROWTH IN ITS FIRST QUARTER 2018 PRODUCTION UPDATE

* PRODUCED A TOTAL 18,633 OUNCES OF GOLD IN MARCH BRINGING TOTAL FOR Q1 OF 2018 TO 52,672 OUNCES, UP 35%

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT SEGOVIA’S ANNUAL GOLD PRODUCTION FOR 2018 WILL RANGE BETWEEN 158,000 AND 167,000 OUNCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: