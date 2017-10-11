BRIEF-Gran Colombia reports gold production of 16,664 ounces for September​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Gran Colombia Gold Corp

* Gran Colombia sets new monthly gold production record in September 2017 and remains on track with 2017 annual production guidance

* Gran Colombia Gold Corp - ‍produced a total of 16,664 ounces of gold in month of September​

* Gran Colombia Gold Corp - ‍on track with 2017 production guidance​

* Gran Colombia Gold Corp - ‍continues to expect Marmato's annual gold production for 2017 will range between 24,000 ounces & 26,000 ounces​