BRIEF-Gran Colombia reports gold production of 16,664 ounces for September​
October 11, 2017 / 9:35 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Gran Colombia reports gold production of 16,664 ounces for September​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Gran Colombia Gold Corp

* Gran Colombia sets new monthly gold production record in September 2017 and remains on track with 2017 annual production guidance

* Gran Colombia Gold Corp - ‍produced a total of 16,664 ounces of gold in month of September​

* Gran Colombia Gold Corp - ‍on track with 2017 production guidance​

* Gran Colombia Gold Corp - ‍continues to expect Marmato’s annual gold production for 2017 will range between 24,000 ounces & 26,000 ounces​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

