BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy Reports Qtrly EPS $0.05

May 1 (Reuters) - Gran Tierra Energy Inc:

* . ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS HIGHLIGHTED BY STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE, RECORD COMPANY PRODUCTION AND ENHANCED FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY

* AVERAGE QUARTERLY COLOMBIA PRODUCTION OF 35,075 BOE PER DAY IN Q1 2018, 23 PCT HIGHER THAN 28,481 BOEPD IN Q1 2017

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05

* 2018 PRODUCTION TO AVERAGE 36,500 TO 38,500 BOEPD, WHICH WOULD REPRESENT ANNUAL GROWTH FROM 2017 AVERAGE OF 16% TO 23 PCT

* SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL $275 MILLION-$295 MILLION

* SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL BUDGET $275 MILLION-$295 MILLION (ADDS DROPPED WORD 'BUDGET')