May 1 (Reuters) - Gran Tierra Energy Inc:

* ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL OUTSTANDING EXCHANGEABLE SHARES AND EXERCISE OF REDEMPTION CALL RIGHT BY GRAN TIERRA CALLCO ULC

* ESTABLISHED REDEMPTION DATE OF JULY 5 IN RESPECT OF ALL OF ITS OUTSTANDING EXCHANGEABLE SHARES

* GTE CALLCO TO EXERCISE ITS OVERRIDING REDEMPTION CALL RIGHT TO BUY ALL OUTSTANDING EXCHANGEABLE SHARES ON JULY 4