BRIEF-Grand Banks Yachts Sata Group's Manufacturing Yard In Pasir Gudang, Malaysia Will Be Closed

March 19 (Reuters) - Grand Banks Yachts Ltd:

* GRAND BANKS YACHTS- GROUP’S MANUFACTURING YARD IN PASIR GUDANG, MALAYSIA, WILL BE CLOSED IN COMPLIANCE WITH ORDER TO CONTAIN SPREAD OF COVID-19

* GRAND BANKS YACHTS LTD - GROUP’S MANUFACTURING YARD IN BERKELEY VALE, SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, WILL CONTINUE WITH OPERATIONS

* GRAND BANKS YACHTS-REFERS TO 14-DAY MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER EFFECTIVE FROM 18 - 31 MARCH

* GRAND BANKS YACHTS- GROUP WILL RESUME BUSINESS OPERATIONS FULLY AFTER EXPIRY OF PERIOD, SUBJECT TO ANY FURTHER DIRECTIVE FROM GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA

* GRAND BANKS YACHTS LTD - TEMPORARY CESSATION OF OPERATIONS IN PASIR GUDANG IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON GROUP FOR FY

* GRAND BANKS YACHTS LTD- AS OF 17 MARCH NONE OF 763 EMPLOYEES AT PASIR GUDANG YARD HAVE BEEN INFECTED BY VIRUS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: