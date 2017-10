July 31 (Reuters) - GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA

* DGAP-NEWS: GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. ANNOUNCES THE PRICING AND THE RESULT OF THE OFFER TO THE HOLDERS OF ITS OUTSTANDING EUR500,000,000 2.00 PER CENT. NOTES DUE 2021 TO TENDER SUCH NOTES FOR PURCHASE FOR CASH

* NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EUR 320.6 MILLION WERE VALIDLY TENDERED FOR PURCHASE PURSUANT TO OFFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)