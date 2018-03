BRIEF-Grand City Properties ‍Rental And Operating Income Increased To 495 Million Euro From 436 Million Euro In 2016​

March 19 (Reuters) - Grand City Properties :

* DGAP-NEWS: GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. ANNOUNCES FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS, WITH ACHIEVEMENTS ACROSS THE BOARD

* ‍RENTAL AND OPERATING INCOME INCREASED TO EUR495 MILLION FROM EUR436 MILLION IN 2016​

* ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED TO EUR248 MILLION, UP 10% FROM EUR225 MILLION YOY​

* ‍FFO I GREW BY 11% TO EUR178 MILLION FROM EUR160 MILLION​

* ‍FFO I PER SHARE OF EUR1.12, INCREASED 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR​

* ‍DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF EUR0.73 BASED ON A PAYOUT RATIO OF 65% (SUBJECT TO AGM APPROVAL)​

* ‍NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO EUR639 MILLION; BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE OF EUR3.35​