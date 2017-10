Oct 19 (Reuters) - Grand-Flo Bhd

* To sell 48.9 million Simat shares to Nattapong Seetavorarat at 2.70 baht per share for total cash consideration of 16.7 mln‍​ RGT

* Expects disposal to record gain on disposal of about 8.3 million RGT for FY ending Dec. 31, 2017‍​‍​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2zC6Oei) Further company coverage: