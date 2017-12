Dec 4 (Reuters) - Grand Investment International Ltd :

* ANNOUNCES ‍DISPOSAL OF SALE INTEREST IN TIANJIN YISHANG​

* DEAL FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF HK$15 MILLION​

* ‍APPLICATION HAS BEEN MADE TO STOCK EXCHANGE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES FROM 9:00 A.M ON TUESDAY, 5 DEC 2017​

* ‍CO TO SELL ALL SALE INTEREST IN TIANJIN YISHANG HELD BY CO TO TRADE POWER GROUP LTD​

* ‍ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS OF HK$13.8 MILLION DERIVED FROM TJYS DISPOSAL​