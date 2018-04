April 18 (Reuters) - Grand Investment International Ltd :

* EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR FY

* EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE BY 70% TO 80% FOR FY

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO INCREASE IN ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: