Sept 14 (Reuters) - Grand Parade Investments Limited :

* FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE HAVE REDUCED TO A LOSS OF 4.59 CENTS PER SHARE FROM 1.99 CENTS PER SHARE PROFIT IN PRIOR YEAR

* FY REVENUE UP 25 PERCENT AT 963 MILLION RAND

* SPECIAL DIVIDENDS WILL BE PAID OUT OF SURPLUS PROCEEDS FROM REALISATION OF GROUP'S INVESTMENTS.