March 15 (Reuters) - Grand Parade Investments Ltd:

* ‍281% INCREASE IN HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE IN HY​

* ‍14% INCREASE IN REVENUE TO R576 MILLION FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍ON TRACK TO MEET BURGER KING 80 STORE TARGET OF WHICH 35 STORES WILL BE DRIVE THROUGHS BY 30 JUNE 2018​

* HY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 3.20 CENTS​