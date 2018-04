April 26 (Reuters) - Grand Parade Investments Ltd:

* DISPOSAL OF RENTAL ENTERPRISE AT 33 HEERENGRACHT NOT PROCEEDING

* CERTAIN CONDITIONS PRECEDENT FOR DISPOSAL OF RENTAL ENTERPRISE AT 33 HEERENGRACHT HAVE NOT BEEN FULFILLED, DISPOSAL WILL NOT BE PROCEEDING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)