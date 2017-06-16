FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Grand Peace Group notes decrease in price and increase in trading volume of shares
June 16, 2017 / 2:15 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Grand Peace Group notes decrease in price and increase in trading volume of shares

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Grand Peace Group Holdings Ltd

* Noted recent decrease in price and increase in trading volume of shares

* Was notified by Li Ge, Chairman of board, that as at date of this announcement he disposed of all of shares held by him on-market

* Save for aforementioned, board confirms that it is not aware of any other reasons for these price and volume movements

* Application has been made for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 19 June 2017 Source text for Eikon Further company coverage:

