March 30 (Reuters) - Grand Venture Technology Ltd:

* RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM MITI TO RESUME ITS MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS IN PENANG (MALAYSIA)

* AS OF DATE, GROUP’S SINGAPORE & SUZHOU (CHINA)’S FACILITIES REMAIN OPERATIONAL

* GROUP WILL REDUCE NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES WORKING AT ITS FACILITIES IN PENANG