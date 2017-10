Oct 6 (Reuters) - Grande Asset Hotels And Property Pcl

* JV in Grand Star between co, Property Perfect Pcl and co in group of Sumitomo Forestry

* JV for development of condominium project whereby co to dispose part of ordinary shares of Grand Star‍​

* Co to dispose of 1.8 million ordinary shares of Grand Star for 18 million baht‍​