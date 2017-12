Dec 11 (Reuters) - Grande West Transportation Group Inc :

* GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC - ANNOUNCES A NEW VICINITY ORDER FOR APPROXIMATELY $6 MILLION

* GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC - CURRENT TOTAL FIRM ORDERS FOR Q4 2017 THROUGH 2018 DELIVERY ARE FOR OVER 294 BUSES VALUED AT OVER $112 MILLION CAD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: