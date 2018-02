BRIEF-Grandvision FY Revenue Up By 5.6% At Constant Exchange Rates To EUR 3,450 Million

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Grandvision:

* FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 5.6% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES TO €3,450 MILLION (FY16: €3,316 MILLION)

* FY ADJUSTED EPS GREW SLIGHTLY TO €0.97 (FY16: €0.96)

* PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF €0.32 PER SHARE‍​

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED BY 4.0% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES TO €552 MILLION (FY16: €537 MILLION)

* GRANDVISION‘S MEDIUM TERM FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES ARE TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL REVENUE GROWTH OF AT LEAST 5%, EXCLUDING LARGE SCALE ACQUISITIONS

* GRANDVISION‘S MEDIUM TERM FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES ARE TO ACHIEVE HIGH SINGLE DIGIT ANNUAL ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES

* FOR 2018, GRANDVISION EXPECTS IMPROVED REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH

* GRANDVISION EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH IN LINE WITH REVENUE GROWTH

* FY NET INCOME ATTRIB. TO EQUITY HOLDERS EUR 228 MILLION VERSUS EUR 211 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 WILL BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY HIGHER PRIOR YEAR COMPARABLES AND TIMING OF THE EASTER SCHOOL HOLIDAYS PARTICULARLY IN IMPORTANT NORTHERN EUROPEAN MARKETS