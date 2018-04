BRIEF-Grandvision Q1 Revenue Up At EUR 913 Million

April 26 (Reuters) - Grandvision NV:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 913 MILLION VERSUS EUR 906 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 136 MILLION VERSUS EUR 138 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* MEDIUM TERM FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES ARE TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL REVENUE GROWTH OF AT LEAST 5%, EXCLUDING LARGE SCALE ACQUISITIONS

* MEDIUM TERM FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES ARE TO ACHIEVE HIGH SINGLE DIGIT ANNUAL ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES.

* Q1 TOTAL NUMBER OF STORES 6,980 VERSUS 6,551 YEAR AGO

* FOR 2018, GRANDVISION EXPECTS IMPROVED REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH

* FOR 2018 EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH IN LINE WITH REVENUE GROWTH,

* EXPECTS FOR SECOND QUARTER IMPROVED ADJUSTED EBITDA PERFORMANCE COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT MOMENTUM TO BUILD AS THE YEAR PROGRESSES.