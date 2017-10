Sept 15 (Reuters) - Granges Ab

* Granges to invest $110 million in to expand its aluminium rolling operation in Huntingdon, Tennessee​

* ‍Says project is estimated to take about two years to complete and contribute positively to Granges operating profit in 2019​

* ‍When completed, capacity in Huntingdon will increase from about 160 ktonnes to nearly 200 ktonnes per year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)