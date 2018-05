May 10 (Reuters) - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust :

* GRANITE ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF US$232.5 MILLION PORTFOLIO IN THE UNITED STATES

* EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND A DRAWDOWN OF ITS UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY

* PORTFOLIO OF PROPERTIES ARE LOCATED IN WEST JEFFERSON WHICH IS APPROXIMATELY 20 MILES WEST OF COLUMBUS