July 31 (Reuters) - Granite Construction Inc

* Granite awarded $441 million joint venture design-build transit project in Washington D.C.

* Granite Construction Inc says Granite will book its 50% share of $441 million joint venture project into backlog during Q2 of 2017

* GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC says construction is scheduled to begin in July 2017 and conclude in December 2021