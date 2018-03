BRIEF-Granite Oil Corp Initiates Process To Review Strategic Alternatives

March 20 (Reuters) - Granite Oil Corp:

* GRANITE OIL CORP. INITIATES A PROCESS TO REVIEW STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* GRANITE OIL CORP. INITIATES A PROCESS TO REVIEW STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* GRANITE OIL CORP - ‍ APPOINTED AN INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE TO UNDERTAKE A BROAD REVIEW OF POTENTIAL ALTERNATIVES

* GRANITE OIL - STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES MAY INCLUDE A SALE OR MERGER OF CO OR OTHER FORM OF BUSINESS COMBINATION

* GRANITE OIL CORP - STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES MAY ALSO INCLUDE SALE OR JV INVOLVING ALL OR A PORTION OF ASSETS, RECAPITALIZATION OF CO

* GRANITE OIL CORP - STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES MAY ALSO INCLUDE PURCHASE OF ASSETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: