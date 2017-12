BRIEF-Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Proposed Private Offering Of Convertible Senior Notes

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc:

* GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC. ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES

* GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC - PLANS TO OFFER, UP TO $125 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022

* GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST - EXPECTS TO GRANT INITIAL PURCHASERS OF OFFERING OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO ADDITIONAL $18.75 MILLION OF NOTES

* GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND ACQUIRE ITS TARGET ASSETS