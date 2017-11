Nov 1 (Reuters) - Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc

* Granite Point Mortgage Trust - ‍on Oct.27, unit of co entered into amendment to Master Repurchase and Securities Contract Agreement, dated as of Feb. 18, 2016​

* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc - ‍pursuant to amendment, maximum facility amount under repurchase facility increased from $500 million to $600 million​ Source text: (bit.ly/2xLVGu5) Further company coverage: