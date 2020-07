BRIEF-Grant Thornton fined 3 million pounds over Conviviality audit

July 8 (Reuters) -

* FRC ANNOUNCES SANCTIONS AGAINST GRANT THORNTON UK LLP

* FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL (FRC) HAS FINED GRANT THORNTON UK LLP (GRANT THORNTON) £3 MILLION

* FRC FINES GRANT THORNTON FOR FIRM-WIDE FAILURES TO ENSURE COMPLIANCE WITH ETHICAL STANDARDS AND REQUIREMENTS BETWEEN 2014 AND 2017

* FRC SAYS THERE WAS LOSS OF INDEPENDENCE IN RELATION TO ITS AUDIT OF CONVIVIALITY RETAIL PLC

* FRC SAYS GRANT THORNTON HAS AGREED TO A PACKAGE OF MEASURES DIRECTED AT IMPROVING QUALITY OF FUTURE AUDITS