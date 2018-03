BRIEF-Granula Signs Multi-Year Agreement With Planet To Deliver Satellite Imagery

March 20 (Reuters) - ‍Corteva Agriscience:

* GRANULAR, AGRICULTURE DIVISION OF DOWDUPONT™ SOFTWARE BUSINESS, SIGNS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH PLANET TO DELIVER SATELLITE IMAGERY TO FARMS GLOBALLY

* ‍CORTEVA AGRISCIENCE SAYS 3-YEAR AGREEMENT WILL INTEGRATE PLANET’S DAILY, GLOBAL SATELLITE IMAGERY DATA INTO GRANULAR’S FARM-MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE SUITE​

* ‍CORTEVA AGRISCIENCE SAYS GRANULAR WILL DIRECTLY LICENSE AND INTEGRATE PLANET’S DAILY FEED OF SATELLITE IMAGERY INTO ITS FARM-MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: