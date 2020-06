June 2 (Reuters) - Granules India Ltd:

* MARCH-QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT 923.4 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 640.4 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH-QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 6 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 6.13 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.25 RUPEES PER SHARE

* SHARE BUYBACK OF 2.50 BILLION RUPEES EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF JUNE