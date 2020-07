July 3 (Reuters) - Granules India Ltd:

* GRANULES INDIA LTD SAYS ISSUES VOLUNTARY NATIONWIDE RECALL OF METFORMIN HYDROCHLORIDE EXTENDED-RELEASE TABLETS USP, 750 MG

* GRANULES INDIA LTD SAYS GRANULES PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY REPORTS OF ADVERSE EVENTS

* GRANULES INDIA LTD SAYS TEST RESULTS SHOWED NDMA LEVELS ABOVE FDA ACCEPTABLE LIMIT IN ONE OUT OF TWELVE BATCHES DISTRIBUTED TO US MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: