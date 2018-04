April 24 (Reuters) - Graphic Packaging Holding Co:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10

* Q1 SALES $1.476 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.46 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.17 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 2018 NET INCOME WAS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A NET $28.2 MILLION OF SPECIAL CHARGES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: