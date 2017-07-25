BRIEF-Graphic Packaging Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

July 25 (Reuters) - Graphic Packaging Holding Co

* Graphic packaging holding company reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 sales $1.095 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.1 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Graphic packaging holding co says expect margins to improve from pricing actions during second half of 2017 and in 2018

* Graphic packaging says "executing price increases to offset unprecedented recycled fiber input cost inflation"

* Graphic packaging says q2 hurt by accelerating commodity input costs, primarily recycled fiber, and planned downtime costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: