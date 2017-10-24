FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Graphic Packaging to create a $6 billion integrated paper-based packaging company
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2017 / 11:57 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Graphic Packaging to create a $6 billion integrated paper-based packaging company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Graphic Packaging Holding Co

* Graphic Packaging to create a $6 billion integrated paper-based packaging company by combining with International Paper’s North America consumer packaging business

* Graphic Packaging Holding Co - ‍deal projected to be accretive to earnings in year one​ post-closing of deal

* Graphic Packaging Holding - Co will own 79.5 percent of partnership and will be sole operator; International Paper will own 20.5 percent of partnership​

* Graphic Packaging Holding Co - deal will ‍have no change to Graphic Packaging’s current board of directors or leadership team​

* Graphic Packaging Holding - ‍international Paper’s North America consumer packaging business is projected to generate adjusted EBITDA of $210 million in 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.