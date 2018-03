March 5 (Reuters) - Gratomic Inc:

* GRATOMIC INC AND PERPETUUS CARBON TECHNOLOGIES LTD ENTER INTO NEGOTIATIONS TO FORM A JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT

* GRATOMIC - ‍ JV TO BUILD ON PERPETUUS' CAPABILITY TO INITIALLY PROVIDE 500 TONNES OF SURFACED MODIFIED GRAPHENES/ANNUM TO TIRE MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY​