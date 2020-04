April 17 (Reuters) - GRAUBUENDNER KANTONALBANK:

* CORRECTS PROFIT PROSPECTS FOR 2020

* IT MUST BE EXPECTED THAT THE ANNUAL PROFIT 2020 INITIALLY ANNOUNCED IN FEBRUARY 2020 CANNOT BE ACHIEVED

* IN VIEW OF THE UNCERTAINTIES, THE EXPECTED NET PROFIT FOR 2020 IS CURRENTLY BETWEEN CHF 150 AND 175 MILLION AND THE PROFIT PER PARTICIPATION CERTIFICATE BETWEEN CHF 57 AND 67

* REVISION OF THE FORECAST IS PROMISED WITH THE PUBLICATION OF THE SEMI-ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS