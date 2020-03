March 26 (Reuters) - GRAUBUENDNER KANTONALBANK:

* FY CONSOLIDATED PROFIT OF CHF 185.5 MILLION

* EFFECTS OF COVID-19 COULD NOT BE RELIABLY ESTIMATED

* FY BUSINESS INCOME AT CHF 415.4 MILLION

* OUTLOOK FOR THE YEAR 2020 DOES NOT TAKE INTO ACCOUNT ANY POTENTIAL CONSEQUENCES OF THE PANDEMIC

* OUTLOOK 2020: TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THE ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, CONSOLIDATED PROFIT CAN BE KEPT AT THE CURRENT LEVEL