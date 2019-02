Feb 8 (Reuters) - GRAUBUENDNER KANTONALBANK:

* FY NET PROFIT: CHF 185.1 MILLION / + 2.7%

* FY NET INCOME BEFORE RESERVES EXCLUDING. MINORITY INTERESTS CHF 198.0 MILLION / + 0.1%

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME (CHF 259.4 MILLION) INCREASED BY 2.0% (CHF +5.1 MILLION) DESPITE LOWER WRITE-DOWNS

* COST/INCOME-RATIO I: 46.7%

* TO LEAVE THE DIVIDEND AT CHF 40.00

* SEES BUSINESS PROFIT BETWEEN CHF 175 AND 180 MILLION FOR 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)