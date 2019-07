July 25 (Reuters) - GRAUBUENDNER KANTONALBANK:

* OUTLOOK 2019: OPERATING RESULT BETTER THAN EXPECTED

* H1 OPERATING INCOME (CHF 209.4 MILLION) INCREASED BY CHF 11.4 MILLION RESP. + 5.7%

* NOW EXPECTING FY BUSINESS PERFORMANCE AT CHF 185 TO CHF 190 MILLION (PREVIOUSLY CHF 175 TO CHF 180 MILLION).