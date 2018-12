Dec 4 (Reuters) - Graubuendner Kantonalbank:

* REACHES CONSENSUAL AGREEMENT WITH JUDICIAL AUTHORITIES IN COLOGNE

* TO MAKE ONE-OFF PAYMENT OF EUR 4.7 MILLION IN CONNECTION WITH UNTAXED ASSETS OF GERMAN CUSTOMERS

* AGREEMENT HAS NO NEGATIVE IMPACT ON ANNUAL RESULT FORECAST PUBLISHED IN JULY 2018 Source text - bit.ly/2rjj7Jl Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)