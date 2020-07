July 1 (Reuters) - Gravity Diagnostics:

* GRAVITY DIAGNOSTICS PARTNERS WITH KROGER HEALTH TO EXPAND COVID-19 TESTING WITH HOME COLLECTION KITS

* GRAVITY DIAGNOSTICS - U.S. FDA GRANTED UPDATE TO CO’S EUA TO INCLUDE USE OF NASAL SWAB SPECIMENS USING KROGER HEALTH COVID-19 TEST HOME KIT Source text for Eikon: