Aug 9 (Reuters) - Gravity Co Ltd

* Gravity reports second quarter of 2017 results and business updates

* Q2 revenue rose 15.7 percent to KRW 27.03 billion

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.45 ‍​

* Gravity Co Ltd qtrly ‍earning per ads $0.90​

* Gravity Co-On Aug 8, Co, Shanghai Dream Network Technology Co., X.D. Network announced entered deal to launch Ragnarok M in Taiwan, Korea, Thailand​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: