BRIEF-Gray Agrees To Acquire Kdlt-TV For $32.5 Million In Cash

May 1 (Reuters) - Gray Television Inc:

* GRAY AGREES TO ACQUIRE KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA

* GRAY TELEVISION INC - DEAL FOR $32.5 MILLION IN CASH

* GRAY TELEVISION INC - GRAY ANTICIPATES THAT ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY FREE CASH FLOW ACCRETIVE

* GRAY TELEVISION INC - GRAY PLANS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION WITH CASH ON HAND

* GRAY TELEVISION - REACHED AGREEMENT WITH RED RIVER BROADCASTING CO TO ACQUIRE KDLT-TV, NBC AFFILIATE FOR SIOUX FALLS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: