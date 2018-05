BRIEF-Gray Television Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share Of $0.22

May 8 (Reuters) - Gray Television Inc:

* GRAY REPORTS RECORD OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22

* Q1 REVENUE $226.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $225.6 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.16 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* GRAY TELEVISION - ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MILLION TO $353.0 MILLION

* SEES Q2 LOCAL ADVERTISING REVENUE WITHIN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $115.8 MILLION TO $117.0 MILLION

* ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MILLION TO $180.0 MILLION FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018

* SEES Q2 NATIONAL ADVERTISING REVENUE WITHIN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $28.8 MILLION TO $30.0 MILLION